SoftBank Corp added momentum to a recent focus on AI initiatives, detailing the development of a telecoms-focused large language model less than a week after reports the operator intends to deepen its work with Open AI.

The operator’s large telecom model (LTM) serves as a specific foundation for generative AI. SoftBank stated diverse sets of data were used in its education, producing a set-up capable of advanced inferencing for the design and operation of mobile networks.

SoftBank tweaked the LTM to produce dedicated AI models covering base station optimisation, having it calculate configurations not covered by its initial training.

Expert staff verified the configurations to be 90 per cent accurate, SoftBank stated.

The operator explained a key benefit is the time saved when compared with “manual or partially automated workflows”, along with the potential to mitigate human error.

“These results demonstrate that by fine-tuning the LTM for specific use cases, it will become easier to develop dedicated AI models tailored to various operational scenarios” in mobile networks, SoftBank stated.

SoftBank expects its LTM to contribute to AI RAN initiatives along with acting as a basis for network design and optimisation.

Teamwork

The operator stated it used a full-stack Nvidia AI data centre to conduct distributed training of the LTM, and outlined an intention to continue a close collaboration with the US chip company in future verification and validation efforts.

SoftBank will seek to employ the LTM to run its own network, envisioning the creation of new services and a bump in quality.

Ryuji Wakikawa, VP and head of the operator’s Research Institute of Advanced Technology, said the LTM enables it to “build AI models specialised for various processes and deploy them as agents”.

SoftBank issued details of the LTM around a week after reports it intended to deepen ties with Open AI by turning a defunct Sharp LCD factory into a data centre capable of running the US company’s AI agents.

The pair recently teamed to develop enterprise AI systems.