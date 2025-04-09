Counterpoint Research suggested it expects little immediate impact of US tariffs on the global DRAM sector, predicting a similar level of growth in the current quarter as the opening three months, a period in which it placed SK Hynix at the top of the table for the first time.

Research director MS Hwang noted there is uncertainty around how US tariffs would impact the sector and Counterpoint Research acknowledged a longer-term threat.

For now, though, it seems content the DRAM sector would endure, forecasting continued topline and market share growth.

The success Counterpoint Research attributed to SK Hynix in Q1 could pose a threat to Samsung in the longer term. The South Korean vendor just issued better-than-expected preliminary figures for the period, largely attributed by news organisations to demand for its DRAM.

Counterpoint Research stated SK Hynix took a 36 per cent share of DRAM revenue, Samsung 34 per cent and Micron 25 per cent.

SK Hynix was dominant in what Counterpoint Research branded the “critical” high-bandwidth memory (HBM) sector, accounting for 70 per cent of revenue in this segment.

But Counterpoint Research believes the HBM segment faces growth risks over time “stemming from structural challenges brought on by trade shock” and the potential for this to “trigger a recession or even a depression”.