Samsung Electronics reportedly plans to axe up to 30 per cent of its workforce outside of home market South Korea, with the cuts set to be implemented by the end of the year.

Reuters reported the gadget supplier would cull its workforce across the Americas, Europe, parts of Asia and Africa. It will target roles in sales and marketing, along with administrative staff.

One of Reuters’ three sources said Samsung had already offered severance packages to some mid-level employees at its India operation and some had departed in recent weeks.

At this stage it is unclear which other international subsidiaries would be hit and which business units would be most affected.

Samsung told Reuters “workforce adjustments” at overseas operations are routine, adding there are no specific targets for the plans. The move will also not impact production staff, it added.

In a sustainability report published in 2023, Samsung stated it employed around 147,000 people overseas, which included 25,100 sales and marketing staff and 27,800 in roles away from manufacturing and development.

The vendor’s most recent results showed revenue growth, with positive forecasts for its mobile division towards the end of the year.