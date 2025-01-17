Jio Platforms added 22 million 5G subscribers in its fiscal Q3 2025 (ending 31 December 2024), taking the total to 170 million, or 35 per cent of mobile users in just over two years.

Net profit grew 26 per cent year-on-year to INR68.6 billion ($794.6 million) and consolidated revenue 19.2 per cent to INR387.5 billion.

Chairman and MD of Jio parent Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani stated “growth in digital services business was led by sustained subscriber addition and consistent improvement in customer engagement metrics”, which he added was supported by a favourable user mix, with an increasing number upgrading to 5G.

ARPU continued a three-year climb, rising 11.9 per cent to INR203.30.

Its total mobile user base rose 11.2 million to 482.1 million.

Jio Platforms is the holding company of Reliance Jio, which launched 5G service in October 2022.