Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top three picks of the week as the UK’s competition regulator dropped app probes into Apple and Google, Nokia announced plans to integrate 4G in spacesuits and the European Commission (EC) dished out the largest award to date under its Chips Act.

UK shuts down Apple, Google app probes



What happened: The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) dropped cases investigating Google and Apple’s respective app stores, as it waits for the new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) bill set to enter into force next month.



Why it matters: While the CMA has temporarily dropped cases against Apple and Google, it is not the end of the story. The antitrust watchdog explained the landmark DMCC bill will give it more power to determine whether technology companies hold a dominant position that can impact competition in the country. CMA explained waiting for the rollout of the new law will allow for a more holistic approach to investigating Big Tech. Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets at the CMA, said “once the new pro-competition digital markets regime comes into force, we’ll be able to consider applying those new powers to concerns we have already identified through our existing work”.

EC commits €5B to TSMC chip site in Germany

What happened: The EC set aside €5 billion from its €43 billion semiconductor investment pot to aid TSMC in opening its first European plant in Dresden, Germany, as part of a joint venture which also involves Infineon, Bosch and NXP.

Why it matters: According to EC president Ursula von der Leyen, new chip factories in the bloc will allow European chipmakers “to gain access to new technologies and production capacities”, while paving the way for thousands of new local jobs. The Chips Act, introduced in 2022, is aimed at increasing Europe’s industrial base and supply chain resilience in producing semiconductors.

Nokia suits up astronauts with 4G for Moon mission

What happened: Nokia teamed with Axiom Space to equip the latter’s spacesuits with 4G, prepping astronauts for the NASA Artemis III lunar mission taking off in September 2026.

Why it matters: The project will cover the integration of connectivity into the spacesuits, allowing crew-to-crew communications over 4G on the surface of the moon. Nokia claimed astronauts will also be able to capture and send real-time HD videos to the earth. Russell Ralston, EVP of extravehicular activity at Axiom Space, said adding high-speed network capability on the moon “will serve as a vital bridge linking astronauts to earth, facilitating crucial data exchange, and enabling high-definition video communication over long distances”.