INTERVIEW: The B Team CEO Leah Seligmann (pictured) expressed optimism about the future in the face of a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape, arguing there is more momentum for global change than ever before, supported in part by initiatives across the mobile industry.

Seligmann told Mobile World Live she is anxious, but noted there are now more people talking about, and innovating, on major issues including the ethical and humane use of technology than ever.

The executive is also excited at the potential shift the mobile industry could enable.

With the sector accounting for about 4 per cent of global electricity use, committing to be cleaner “sends a huge signal”.

Seligmann argued the industry is unique because it touches every single person. “There are few other industries that actually have that reach.”

The B team is a collective of 33 global leaders working together to make business a driver of sustainability, inclusivity and a better world, she explained.

It was founded by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and chair of Harley-Davidson Jochen Zeitz.

Outgoing GSMA director general Mats Granryd is a member.

The tech industry is “at the heart of the economy that we’re building, and we need to ensure that what we do is based on the values of how can we be good for people and how can we be good for the planet,” Seligmann stated.

Technology for the sake of technology might be cool, but “technology for driving a higher purpose, a world where everybody can connect into the economy, where everybody’s emissions and their environmental footprint can be smaller, is absolutely thrilling”.

