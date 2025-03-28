Taiwan launched a probe into China’s largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), which is suspected of illegally recruiting local employees to support the company’s push to manufacture advanced chips, Bloomberg reported.

Taiwan’s Investigation Bureau noted in a statement SMIC is accused of opening an office, supposedly registered as a Samoa-based company, to recruit local engineers, the news agency stated.

Authorities raided 34 locations owned by 11 China-based tech companies, including SMIC.

Taiwan requires Chinese companies conducting business locally, including recruiting, to obtain formal government approval, Bloomberg wrote.

In 2023, Huawei shocked the industry by using SMIC’s 7nm processing technology to produce its Kirin 9000S, which powered the Mate 60 flagship lineup. The release raised questions about the companies bypassing US restrictions on chip machinery.

Wccftech reported yesterday (27 March) SMIC is rumoured to have developed a chip using 5nm process technology in the first half of 2024, despite not having access to advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) equipment from ASML.

The tech news portal cited a report suggesting the Chinese chipmaker will complete its 5nm chip development this year using less advanced deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) equipment. The downside of DUV is the yields reportedly are just one-third that of TSMC, making its chips 50 per cent more expensive.

In late 2024, The Netherlands started requiring China-based companies to obtain export licences for two types of DUV equipment from ASML.