Geoffrey Starks will leave his position at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over the coming months, a move which will result in two commissioner vacancies at the regulatory agency.

“I have learned so much from my time in this position, particularly when I have heard directly from Americans on the issues that matter to them,” commissioner Starks stated. “Over the next few weeks, I look forward to working with the chairman and my fellow commissioners, and all FCC staff, to further the mission of the agency.”

Starks, a member of the Democratic party, notified the administration of President Donald Trump and the Senate yesterday (18 March). His current term was set to expire in 2027. Starks was nominated in 2018 by Trump during his first term in office.

Starks, who joined the FCC as assistant bureau chief in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, was renominated by President Joe Biden for a new term and was confirmed by the Senate in 2023. Prior to the FCC, he worked at the US Department of Justice.

Punchbowl News reported in December 2024 that Starks wanted to leave the FCC, but Senate Minority Leader and Democrat Chuck Schumer persuaded him to stay.

His departure will result in two vacancies on the five-member commission. In January, Trump nominated Republican Olivia Trusty as a commissioner, but she has yet to be confirmed by the Senate. The political party of the current president holds three of the commissioner positions.

Bloomberg reported Starks had several public run-ins with FCC chair Brendan Carr, including criticising Carr for opening a probe into Verizon’s diversity initiatives ahead of its $20 billion deal to buy Frontier. The FCC still needs to approve that acquisition.

“I want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to my friend and colleague Commissioner Geoffrey Starks,” Carr stated. “He has had a tremendous run in public service.”