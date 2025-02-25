Ericsson outlined changes to its regional structure and announced a shake-up of its leadership team, a move which will see long-serving Networks chief Fredrik Jejdling (pictured) step down from the position next month.

Jejdling has been with Ericsson since 2006 and a member of the company’s executive team since 2017. He will vacate the position on 15 March and serve as an executive adviser until 30 June.

The executive will be replaced by Per Narvinger, currently head of market area Cloud Software and Services who has been with Ericsson since 1997 in range of global roles and joined the executive team in 2022.

CEO Borje Ekholm paid tribute to Jejdling, stating he had led the success of its Networks business and contributed to a turnaround of Ericsson in 2017.

“We have now mutually agreed and come to the conclusion that this is a good time for a change in the executive team. As a result, Fredrik will leave Ericsson to take on new challenges.”

Jenny Lindqvist, head of market area Europe and Latin America will replace Narvinger as head of Cloud Software and Services.

Among other changes, the Swedish vendor stated it would implement a global operating structure by consolidating its regional operations to organise market areas in a more efficient way.

It will create two new market areas, one for the Americas headed up by Yossi Cohen and another for Europe, Middle East and Africa, run by Patrick Johansson.

Effectively, the units will replace its current set-up consisting of three market areas: Europe and Latin America; North America; and Middle East and Africa.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve customer experience and efficiencies. By combining three market areas into two, we see opportunities for efficiencies while maintaining the customer focus,” Ekholm added.