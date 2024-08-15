Dell’Oro Group VP Stefan Pongratz stated global RAN revenue declined at a double-digit rate for the fourth quarter in a row during Q2, though noted some pockets of the market began to pick up.

The research company noted three of the six regions it tracks showed signs of growth compared to one region in Q1.

Pongratz explained the rises “offered some glimmer of hope that the nadir of this cycle with double-digit declines might now be in the past for the time being”.

Despite the slight optimism, he reiterated a revised forecast predicting RAN revenue to decline at a 2 per cent CAGR over the next five years, “but the pace of the decline should moderate somewhat going forward”.

Strong growth in North America and stability China were not enough to offset steep declines in the Asia-Pacific region, partly driven by drops in India.

The RAN vendor rankings are largely unchanged in the latest report: the top five based on worldwide revenue are Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and Samsung, respectively.

Compared with 2023, Huawei’s H1 revenue share was up, while Nokia and Ericsson combined are down 3 percentage points to 4 percentage points. ZTE was rated stable.

It predicts overall global RAN revenue excluding China to decline by 8 per cent to 12 per cent.