Qualcomm Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies are set to be embedded into STMicroelectronics microcontrollers in a collaboration the pair pledged would be a major step forward for industrial and consumer IoT services.

The companies are teaming to advance the use of edge AI in the IoT by incorporating compatible Qualcomm wireless connectivity technologies into STMicroelectronics’ STM32 microcontroller set-up. The arrangement is the first step in a broader plan to develop a range of products including industrial IoT services using mobile technologies.

STMicroelectronics intends to launch self-contained modules employing a Qualcomm system-on-chip (SoC) range which combines Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Thread, a low-latency wireless mesh networking protocol.

In a joint statement, the companies explained the Qualcomm SoC range can be “system-level integrated with any STM32 general-purpose microcontrollers”.

They believe the arrangement will help cut the time taken to develop and launch wireless IoT products, with initial items expected to be available to OEMs in Q1 2025.

The companies tasked ABI Research with explaining the importance of having solid supplies of microcontrollers equipped with wireless connectivity for IoT purposes.

Senior research director Andrew Zignani noted an expectation the installed base of connected devices across consumer and industrial segments wILL exceed 80 billion units by 2028, meaning a “proliferation” of wireless technology-equipped microcontrollers “will be fundamental in enabling this next wave of wireless IoT innovation”.

Remi El-Ouazzane, president of STMicroelectronics’ Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF Products Group, said the company and Qualcomm will explore options to complement its portfolio using Bluetooth low energy, Zigbee, Thread and sub-GHz technologies.