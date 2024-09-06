Qualcomm emerged as a potential saviour for troubled chip rival Intel, being linked by Reuters with having eyed divisions which would improve its portfolio at a time the latter is being tipped to explore a break-up in a cost-cutting move.

Reuters reported Qualcomm has a particular interest in an Intel PC reference design programme, an assertion made two days after the San Diego-based company expanded its Snapdragon X series targeting Microsoft Copilot+ computers.

The news outlet noted Intel’s server business would also be a good fit for its domestic rival.

Reuters stated Qualcomm has eyed Intel’s units “for months”, but emphasised no official talks have taken place so far.

Last week the news outlet reported Intel chiefs are preparing to discuss possible actions to improve its finances with the company’s board.

In August, details of an Intel sale of its stake in UK chip design company Arm for $147 million emerged, with the US company already outlining plans to shed 15,000 staff as part of a cost cutting strategy initiated after it booked a $1.6 billion loss in Q2.

PC push

Details of Qualcomm’s possible interest in Intel units emerged two days after it unveiled the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, an expansion to its range of PC chips.

Qualcomm stated the silicon will enable manufacturers to produce Copilot+ laptops priced between $700 and $900. This compares with the $999 starting price Microsoft quoted in May when it unveiled the AI-powered devices.

The latest Snapdragon X chip features an eight-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU which it stated runs 61 per cent faster than competing products while consuming less power. There is also an integrated GPU and “a powerful” neural processing unit (NPU) for AI functions offering 45 tera operations per second (TOPS).

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon stated the “groundbreaking NPU” is delivering a “new generation of personal computing”, with lower device price points set to expand the number of people able to access “transformative AI experiences”.