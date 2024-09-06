Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured) unveiled a plan to partner with Samsung and Google to build mixed-reality smart glasses which use AI to pair with users’ smartphones, news site CNBC reported.

The US chipmaker announced in January it was working with Google and Samsung to develop virtual and mixed reality (MR) headsets using its chips.

The smart glasses will presumably consist of Qualcomm’s chips, Samsung’s devices and Google’s software.

Amon told the news site the glasses will be like Meta Platform’s Ray-Ban smart glasses which it developed using Qualcomm’s chips, by contrast to bulkier devices including Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

“It’s going to be a new product,” Amon said. “It’s going to be new experiences. But what I really expect to come out of this partnership, I want everyone that has a phone to go buy companion glasses to go along with it”.

Amon stated generative AI created an inflection point to make devices such as smart glasses more useful, which in turn will make them more popular with users.

“I think we need to get to the point that the glasses are going to be no different than wearing regular glasses or sunglasses, and then with that we can get scale.”