Sequans Communications CEO Georges Karam offered assurances around the customer benefits of a deal to sell its 4G IoT technologies to Qualcomm as the companies announced the completion today (30 September), a little more than a month after the pair unveiled the arrangement.

Qualcomm stated the acquisition of France-based IoT semiconductor player Sequans’ 4G tech would bolster its existing range of low-power mobile connectivity products for the industrial sector.

Karam noted Sequans retains a “perpetual licence” to use the 4G IoT technology, explaining the deal “ensures that our customers will continue to receive top-tier support” for the products involved.

“The asset sale is set to deliver significant benefits to our customers,” Karam said, explaining Sequans remains well-placed due to a “robust balance sheet, proven technology and a comprehensive portfolio” covering LTE-M, NB-IoT, LTE Cat 1 bis “and the upcoming 5G Red Cap/eRed Cap technology”.

Qualcomm and Sequans revealed the deal late last month: at the time, the US chip company explained it aimed to employ the 4G IoT assets to take a leading position in the sector.

Nakul Duggal, group GM of automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and cloud computing with Qualcomm, said the completion of the deal “supports our commitment to delivering cutting-edge” products in the sector.