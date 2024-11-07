Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala said on its fiscal Q4 2024 (the period to 29 September) earnings call it looks forward to a trial with Arm over the use of the UK company’s basic computer code on its chips.

“From our perspective, we have very broad, well-established licence rights that cover our custom-designed CPUs.”

“We are very confident that those rights will be affirmed.”

CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured) highlighted the success of recent product launches including its Snapdragon X Plus eight-core chip for PCs, which manufacturers including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, and ASUS plan to use.

“We now have a total of 58 platforms launched or in development across the X series portfolio,” he said.

On the mobile side, the company’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC launched on devices from Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo, with additional deployments to come by Samsung and Asus.

“Snapdragon 8 Elite is the world’s fastest mobile processor, restoring performance leadership to the Android ecosystem,” he said.

“We are extremely pleased with the Snapdragon 8 Elite design direction.”

Revenue from handsets rose 12 per cent year-on-year to $6.1 billion, which Palkhiwala stated was in line with expectations.

Sales of Android-based phones in China increased by 40 per cent.

Licensing revenue rose 21 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Revenue from chips used in vehicles increased 68 per cent to $899 million and IoT 22 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Total QCT revenue increased 18 per cent to $8.6 billion.

Overall revenue grew 19 per cent to $10.2 billion and net income of $2.9 billion was up 96 per cent.

Qualcomm predicted fiscal Q1 2025 sales of between $10.5 billion and $11.3 billion.