Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) called on business customers, government bodies and other industry players to take necessary action to prepare for the UK operator to switch off 2G and 3G inbound roaming services, which will no longer be available on its network from 1 October.

The company released a blog post from Paul O’Sullivan, director of Wholesale Mobile updating on the steps it is taking for the switch-off, which includes work with the Telecare Services Association (TSA), Ofcom and the Department of Science Innovation and Technology to provide critical national infrastructure providers with clear information “on what they need to do now”.

VMO2 explained many telecare providers have already migrated to 4G devices and the TSA is helping it identify other SIMs yet to shift.

The operator also contacted key roaming partners and international providers whose customers indirectly roam on its network, while letters have been sent to trade organisations to “help spread the world”.

Crucial to act

Despite these efforts, VMO2 said it was still seeing significant inbound roaming traffic on its 2G and 3G networks.

“Many organisations may already have established migration plans, with ambitions to activate them closer to October. But for those that haven’t, it’s crucial to act now.”

VMO2 added ensuring devices are 4G/5G compatible, or finding alternative connection options backed with 4G/5G SIMs are ways to avoid disruption.

Plans to switch off 3G were announced in September 2023 and the company released a blog a year later detailing the impact of the transition for business customers.

In its blog, the company also highlighted a government wireless infrastructure strategy report indicating widespread 5G adoption could generate £159 billion in productivity benefits by 2035.

“Moving away from older network technologies enables enhanced connectivity, ensuring businesses can leverage next generation infrastructure to drive efficiency and innovation,” O’Sullivan added.