Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top three picks of the week as Bharti Global struck a deal to buy a big chunk of BT Group, Google drenches Pixel 9 phones in AI and Cisco trimmed its headcount by 7 per cent.

Bharti Global to become major shareholder in BT

What happened: Bharti Global shook hands with Altice to acquire its 24.5 per cent stake in BT Group, a move CEO Allison Kirkby claimed was a vote of confidence in the UK telecoms giant.

Why it matters: CCS Insights analyst Joe Gardiner stated “Kirkby’s strategy of cost-cutting measures has resonated with investors, who have gone from shorting shares to having major international backers within a few months.” He explained while the UK government may want to investigate the deal based on national security grounds, “Bharti should be confident of no issues given that the Vodafone-Three merger cleared a significant hurdle”.

Google cooks up more AI advances in Pixel 9 range

What happened: Google got the drop on Apple’s planned iPhone 16 release next month by announcing four Pixel 9 smartphones infused with its Gemini AI.

Why it matters: CCS Insight chief analyst Ben Wood stated the Pixel 9 series was a strong update from Google and “we expect momentum around its devices to continue”. “Although Pixel products still cater for a niche audience their reach is growing as they become available in more markets and sales continue to grow positively in regions such as North America and Europe,” he noted.

Cisco cuts 7% of staff, realigns portfolio

What happened: Last week’s rumour that Cisco planned a second-round of layoffs proved to be true. It announced a restructuring plan which involved cutting its global staff of 90,400 by 7 per cent, a loss of more than 6,300 jobs while CEO Chuck Robbins detailed a move to merge its networking, security and collaboration teams into one unit.

Why it matters: Robbins and his executive team explained the job cuts were part of a pivot towards bigger investments across AI, cloud and cybersecurity. On the earnings call for fiscal Q4 2024, Robbins stated Cisco hit a $1 billion run rate for AI in the webscale sector.