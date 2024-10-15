Tele2 named current boss of Xavier Niel-owned operator Play, Jean Marc Harion (pictured), as its next CEO and president from 10 November, a move which comes two months after the French billionaire’s investment vehicle acquired a 19.8 per cent stake in the Swedish group.

Harion will succeed Tele2’s current CEO Kjell Johnsen, who announced his resignation last month. The company stated Johnsen will remain in his role until Harion’s appointment becomes effective.

Harion revealed on LinkedIn last week he will step down as of CEO and chairman of Play on 9 November.

The executive was named CEO at Play in July 2018, adding to previous roles as CEO of Orange’s Egyptian and Belgian business, as well as at Polish cable operator UPC.

Chairman of the board at Tele2, Thomas Reynaud, said the company “is undergoing a significant digital transformation, and the board and I are confident that [Harion] is the right person to accelerate this change and lead the company into the future”.

Freya Investment, an entity owned by Niel’s Iliad Group and NJJ Holdings, became Tele2’s single largest shareholder after it completed a three-stage transaction with the operator’s former investor Kinnevik.

Iliad Group acquired Play in 2020 and UPC in 2022, and has since integrated the two companies to establish Poland’s largest fixed and mobile provider.