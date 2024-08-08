Singapore-based Singtel unveiled what it claimed is the first quantum-safe network in Southeast Asia, offering enterprise clients a customised programme to trial the technology before adoption.

In a statement, the operator noted its National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) uses the latest security elements to protect enterprises against quantum threats.

Singtel Singapore CEO Ng Tian Chong explained that although quantum computing may be nascent, the company wanted to ensure Singapore is ready.

He stated the trial programme is to equip enterprises with the relevant skills and knowledge to prepare them to future-proof critical networks against potential quantum threats.

The three-phase pilot covers exploration workshops to build awareness and use cases; integration testbeds to validate interoperability; and live trials to gain insights into network behaviour, operational aspects and experience end-to-end managed services.

Singtel was appointed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority to develop the NQSN+ in 2023, to fortify Singapore’s resilience against quantum threats.