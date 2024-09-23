Philippines-based PLDT and mobile unit Smart Communications are converting two dozen facilities in the greater Metro Manila area to 100 per cent renewable energy, with the move expected to reduce energy and operating costs by around PHP6 million ($107,600) a year.

The companies are working with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions and aim to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by almost 21,000 tonnes this year.

In addition to sites in the capital, all of Smart’s fixed and wireless network operations nationwide will shift to renewables. PLDT and Smart also plan to switch key sites in Visayas and Mindanao to renewables by sourcing a mix of solar, geothermal and wind energy.

Given the benefits, PLDT head for property and facilities Leo Gonzales noted it is looking to switch more sites and “increase the share of renewables in our overall energy mix”.

PLDT stated the shift aligns with its decarbonisation roadmap which aims to reduce direct and indirect (Scope 1 and Scope 2) GHG emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline.

ACEN is the retail electricity supply unit of conglomerate Ayala group, which signed a deal with PLDT in March to power 33 of the operator’s facilities nationwide with renewable energy from its portfolio of solar and geothermal power.