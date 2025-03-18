Singapore-based M1 reached a deal with Airbus to launch push-to-talk (PTT) and push-to-video services, running on the operator’s 5G network for local public safety and enterprise sectors.

M1 chief of Enterprise Services Andrew Cheng explained the tie-up gives businesses and public safety agencies a secure and high-performance communication platform, built on Airbus’ global platform Agnet.

The pair, together with Agnet’s authorised reseller CitiCall Communications in Singapore, signed a non-binding MoU. Agnet services also will include real-time messaging and location services over broadband networks.

M1 noted the addition of Agnet to its standalone 5G-powered service offering aims to redefine the standards of mission-critical communication in Singapore.

Alain Ruinet, Airbus head of public safety and security for APAC, stated with Singapore’s strong digital ecosystem and increasing demand for secure communications, the partnership will “enable organisations to operate more effectively and respond swiftly to mission-critical situations”.

Agnet said it serves more than 2 million users each day in 80 countries.