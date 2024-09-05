Tele2 revealed experienced Nordic telecoms executive Kjell Johnsen (pictured) is leaving his position as CEO, with a search for a successor underway.

Johnsen took on the CEO role four years ago and will stay with the European operator until it secures a replacement.

It has operations in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.

The operator offered assurances its board has a “robust” process for securing its next CEO, which includes Johnsen offering assistance in the transition.

Chair Thomas Reynaud said Johnsen helped Tele2 to establish “strong foundations to build on” during his tenure, after making “significant contributions” to the operator’s development.

Johnsen also expressed satisfaction with his spell as CEO, in particular “returning to growth in all major areas with a strong balance sheet and cash flow”.

He highlighted a move to capitalise on Tele2’s “challenger culture” along with a “sharp focus on sustainability”, but explained “I now feel that it is the right time for me to pass the baton”.

When Johnsen presented Tele2’s Q2 earnings, he referenced what he believes is the “biggest technology transformation the Swedish telecom industry has ever seen”, with the company itself also highlighting various awards for sustainability won during the period.

Johnsen said it delivered “good progress and solid financial performance”, as Tele2 booked some growth in revenue year-on-year and maintained profitability.