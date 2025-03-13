Malaysia-based CelcomDigi partnered with Payments Network (PayNet) to offer subscribers more secure access to digital financial services using the operator’s open APIs, building on the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

The partnership enables PayNet to verify transactions through secure SIM-based authentication.

In a statement, the operator noted the tie-up also strengthens digital security through collaboration with financial institutions and the National Scam Response Centre through the National Fraud Portal.

CelcomDigi CEO Idham Nawawi stated the initiative comes at “a pivotal moment, reinforcing the need for stronger security as scammers grow more adept at bypassing traditional defences and exploiting digital vulnerabilities”.

PayNet group CEO Farhan Ahmad added the partnership builds on the National Fraud Portal by adding real-time account verification through CelcomDigi, “providing an extra layer of security for all users”.