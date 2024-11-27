Malaysia-based operator CelcomDigi extended long-term partnerships with four tower companies, as it targets completing 75 per cent of its network integration and modernisation plan by end-2024.

In a statement, the largest mobile player in Malaysia by subscribers noted the plan is nearly 70 per cent complete, with more than 10,500 sites upgraded at end-October. In February, it completed 35 per cent of the project.

At a TowerXchange conference in Kuala Lumpur the operator signed new deals with Edotco Group, Edgepoint Infrastructure, D’Harmoni Telco Infra and PDC Telecommunication Services.

CelcomDigi CEO Idham Nawawi explained it worked out a new collaborative framework, marking “a value-accretive way forward for us, respectively as partners, to build networks that support the exponential data demand and the deployment of new technologies”.

In a separate release, EdgePoint Towers, a unit of Edgepoint Infrastructure, noted the new agreement covers expanding the operator’s connectivity reach, realising network synergies and focusing on cost optimisation.

EdgePoint Towers CEO Muniff Kamaruddin added it looks forward to “helping CelcomDigi realise the benefits of the merger” as well as prepare for the future.

CelcomDigi is the result of the merger of Axiata Group and Telenor Group’s mobile units in Malaysia in November 2022.