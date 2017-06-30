Keynote 3: Society & The Human Element – Kathryn Brown, Internet Society

There is no one stakeholder who can choose a utopian or dystopian future for societies; governments, international organisations and digital industries must all play a role. How are thought leaders globally responding? Find out here.
Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights
Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson
Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights
© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association