Keynote 2: Communications & The Human Element – Andrew Penn, Telstra

29 JUN 2017

The industry is hailing AI, robotics, automation and IoT as the future. If that is true, what types of brands or services will customers be focusing on a few years from now? What does that mean for established ecosystem players and what strategies will help them survive and thrive? Can the operators find new ways to engage customers? If not, then what is the way ahead, for them and for the industry that has grown up to supply them? Join thought leaders in the industry as they share their views.