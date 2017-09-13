English
MWCA17 Keynote: FCC & CTIA

MWCA17 Keynote: FCC & CTIA

13 SEP 2017

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai joins CTIA President Meredith Attwell Baker for a fireside chat in the session entitled Connecting the Americas.

  • Reinette Senum

    I noticed there was no discussion regarding the terrible health impacts of 5G, nor any discussion how these “small cells” (that come with a ridiculous amount of hardware and large refrigerator size power sources) will be saturating our neighborhoods without the public’s consent. As an elected official, I also find this aggressive deployment a type of Trojan Horse that will ultimately eviscerate all local control of communities. Lastly, I can’t help but notice how the telecom industry is basically farming out the liability of RF injury lawsuits onto cities, counties, and ultimately the states. The greed around the 5G deployment is deplorable and any elected officials that support this are derelict in their duty to protect the public and environment. Lastly, cell services completely failed the first responders in Puerto Rico and right now during the current Wine Country fires that are still raging in California. People can’t call out, doctors can’t call out from hospitals; ultimately making it very clear that we need fiber optics to ALL homes.

