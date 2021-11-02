MWC21 Los Angeles: Building the Cloud – Part 1

02 NOV 2021

As 5G continues to gain traction, mobile carriers are exploring the benefits of a virtualized cloud-based network to improve flexibility and speed for go-to services into new markets. Only by bringing data, applications and cloud closer to the user, can carriers realise the insights needed to drive better business decisions and customer experiences. This session analysed the costs, savings and revenue potential that result when a telco makes its home in the cloud.