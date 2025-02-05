Verizon detailed plans to add a new option for its tariffs by bundling Google One AI Premium into its wireless myPlan and myHome internet offerings at a cost of $10 per month, almost half of the $19.99 Google charges.

The operator stated Google One AI Premium will be available on 6 February.

Google One AI Premium includes access to its Gemini Advanced platform which offers chatbot features on Gmail, Docs, Meet, Slides and Sheets.

Verizon subscribers will gain access to Google’s experimental AI models and Deep Research tool to browse hundreds of sites and create reports in minutes.

The tariffs also include 2TB of shareable cloud storage.

“As the first US wireless provider to offer an AI-powered perk at an incredible value, we’re putting the future of AI directly into our customers’ hands, making everyday tasks easier”, Verizon Consumer CEO Sowmyanarayan Sampath stated.

Google AI joins other Verizon streaming service add-ons, Disney Bundle, Netflix and Max with advertisements and YouTube Premium, all priced at $10 per month.

Verizon’s Q4 2024 post-paid net additions of 568,000 were its best in five years, which it partly attributed to its customisable myPlan tariffs.

