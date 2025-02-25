Qualcomm created Dragonwing, a brand forming part of its strategy to better serve mobile operators, enterprises and various industrial sectors which is separate from its Snapdragon portfolio.

Ignacio Contreras, VP of product marketing, stated during a briefing Dragonwing would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its Snapdragon brand covering consumer markets including mobile devices, PCs, vehicles and wearables.

“Given the broad variety of segments that we serve now, it’s time to introduce a new way to articulate and clarify the value proposition that we give to many products, many offerings beyond our Snapdragon brand,” he explained.

He said Dragonwing will encompass the company’s industrial and embedded IoT products, wireless networking, such as Wi-Fi access points, and server infrastructure offerings including products for open RAN.

The Dragonwing portfolio is also intended for systems spanning energy, utilities and retail sectors.

While the brand is separate from the Snapdragon portfolio, Contreras noted elements including its Orion CPUs, Hexagon NPUs and modem RF systems would be shared across both platforms under the Qualcomm name.

The chipmaker plans to unveil a Dragonwing product for the first time at MWC25 Barcelona, scheduled to take place next week.