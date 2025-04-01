Vodafone Idea revealed India’s government will convert INR369.5 billion ($4.3 billion) of its outstanding spectrum auction liabilities to equity, more than doubling its stake and giving the operator much-needed cash to deploy 5G and stabilise its operations.

The operator will issue 36.95 billion shares with a face value of INR10 each, raising the government’s stake to 49 per cent from the current 22.6 per cent.

The move is part of government’s reforms and support package for the telecom sector introduced in 2021.

Analysts told The Economic Times the conversion will offer the operator INR400 billion in cash flow over the next three years and support its planned INR250 billion fundraising.

Vodafone Idea’s latest financial report showed it has a total debt of nearly INR2.6 trillion, including INR1.4 trillion in spectrum levies and INR770 billion in AGR (adjusted gross revenue) liabilities.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were dealt a blow last month when the Department of Telecommunications dropped a proposal to waive AGR levies.