Netherlands-based data centre company nLighten named former Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read (pictured) as its chair, as it looks to expand its presence across Europe.

Read stepped down as CEO of Vodafone at the end of 2022 after a 22-year career with the operator.

He served as CFO under previous chief Vittorio Colao prior to being named CEO in 2018. He also was a board member from 2014 to 2022.

Read is currently a senior adviser to Global Infrastructure Partners and chair of EXA Infrastructure.

Harro Beusker, CEO and founder of nLighten, stated Read’s leadership experience across telecoms, digital infrastructure and business transformations “will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our platform”.

Founded in 2021, nLighten currently has 34 data centres serving more than 1,000 customers and more than 200 employees.