Dell Technologies rolled out a cloud transformation programme and new AI features to help communications service providers (CSPs) modernise networks and operations.

The vendor’s Open Telecom Transformation Program addresses challenges and complexities CSPs face as they move their networks to the cloud.

It combines Dell’s cloud transformation expertise with its professional services and involves the company working with CSPs to evaluate their current infrastructure and operations, then designing a roadmap for cloud-native network adoption.

The company also recommends ecosystem partners to support long-term business strategies.

Dell specialists and its AI maintenance support the plan, with managed services covering multiple cloud systems.

The company teamed with Ericsson and Nokia for horizontal network cloud adoption, and AMD for telecom AI use cases.

A Dell representative told Mobile World Live it counts AT&T, EchoStar, Vodafone Group, Orange, Deutsche Telecom, SK Telecom and Globe Telecom among its customers.

The Dell AI Telecom programme uses generative AI in real-time monitoring and management of telecom networks, providing detailed incident reports and recommended actions to mitigate issues.

It uses a new Dell PowerEdge XE7745 server with an AMD Epyc processor and AI agent along with Metrum AI’s evaluation software.

Certifications

The Dell AI for Telecom Certification Program provides ecosystem partners access to the company’s infrastructure to validate their technologies.

Launch partners include Amdocs, Kinetica, Aira Technologies and Opanga Networks.

Improvements to Dell Telecom Infrastructure for Red Hat support AI-ready infrastructure for operations including network traffic analysis and predictive maintenance.

New disaster recovery capabilities help ensure geo-redundancy and business continuity with integrated Dell PowerSwitch options to simplify network configurations.