LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of telecoms at Nvidia (pictured), provided a future vision for how AI can revolutionise telecoms, claiming there has never been a better time to be involved in the sector.

Vasishta, whose company Nvidia has been one of the biggest beneficiaries from the boom in AI, said this optimism can be extended to telecoms and it represents “a tremendous opportunity for an ecosystem like ours”.

He started by focusing on the network side, explaining that infrastructure has traditionally carried voice, data and video. Going forward, networks will carry AI traffic, and “that’s a monumental step”.

In his vision of an AI-powered world, the Nvidia telecoms honcho noted that endpoints will differ, extending away from the smartphone and towards devices like delivery and warehouse robots, smart glasses, head mounted displays and autonomous vehicles.

“These are all endpoints for a network. They all generate data, they all consume data and they all take actions because of AI. This has never happened before.”

Nvidia’s role in enabling this transformation is to build the way you can inference quickly in a highly productive way.

“Whether it is a video language model, whether it is a voice assistant, whether it is a digital human, all of these will be accessible through end points or assimilated on those end points to make predictions for you, talk to you and provide you with information.”

Vasishta also claims the infrastructure of a network will no longer be just hardware, and it will accomodate software stacks that enable developers to gain access to the hardware.

“What we’re starting to see is potentially every base station becomes an AI factory,” he added. .