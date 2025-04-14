US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (pictured, right) reportedly explained relief on reciprocal tariffs for smartphones and other electronic items announced by President Donald Trump on 11 April will be temporary, with the nation planning to include the products in semiconductor fees in a matter of months.

Lutnick told ABC News the electronic items covered by the reprieve were included as part of a broader move around ensuring the US continues to have access to vital semiconductors and other equipment while it gears up for domestic production.

The politician told ABC News the goods will ultimately be covered by tariffs for semiconductors which the US intends to impose within two months.

ABC News reported Lutnick told it the US leadership is seeking to reduce reliance on Southeast Asia for key products including semiconductors, apparently the rationale for plotting to tax such goods.

President Trump later told NBC News the nation will reveal the rates it plans to impose on semiconductors later this week, explaining it does not necessarily pay to be intransigent over such matters.

The President issued a clarification over reciprocal tariffs for semiconductors on 11 April, in which he explained any fees charged since 5 April will be refunded.

A lengthy list of products were included under their numerical designations in the Harmonised Tariff Schedule of the US, which the President explained may not have fully represented exemptions already outlined.