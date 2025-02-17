Siemens Digital Industries Software readied an automated workflow for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC) high-performance wafers used in mobile and other computing applications, advancing an existing collaboration.

The workflow was developed for TSMC’s InFO packaging technology, an integration method which delivers high-density interconnection and performance in silicon in 2D or 3D arrangements.

Siemens employed its Innovator 3D IC product, which it separately explains is a cockpit technology developed “for the planning and heterogeneous integration of ASICs and chiplets” which is at the cutting edge of semiconductor packaging technologies and substrates.

The TSMC set up also uses Siemens’ Xpedition Package Designer software, covering single- and multi-die or chiplet configurations.

AJ Incorvaia, SVP of Electronic Board Systems at Siemens Digital Industries Software, said its cockpit and software “provide customers with an expanding number of design avenues”, helping to tackle growing complexity in chip design.

Incorvaia added the combination with TSMC’s advanced packaging platforms means the arrangement enables “our many mutual customers to achieve truly remarkable and industry-disrupting innovations”.