Meta Platforms reportedly plans to make a significant investment into manufacturing its own hardware for AI capable humanoid robots which would initially perform household tasks.

Bloomberg reported the social media giant is creating a new team within its Reality Labs division, which is currently tasked with making Meta Platforms’ Quest family of VR headsets and Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The new team will be led by Marc Whitten, who previously served as CEO of General Motors’ Cruise self-driving car division, Bloomberg wrote.

He also worked at Amazon and Unity Gaming.

Whitten reports to CTO Andrew Bosworth and would be tasked with hiring around 100 engineers this year, Bloomberg wrote.

Bloomberg reported the software, sensors and computing packages Meta Platforms is developing for its devices are the same technologies needed to power humanoid robots.

The news agency stated Meta Platforms’ long-term goal is to make the underlying AI, sensors and software for robots which could then be manufactured and sold by other companies.

Bloomberg stated Meta Platforms is in discussions with robotic companies including Unitree Robotics and Figure AI, but noted its current plan does not include an own-brand robot.

In Q4 2024, the Reality Labs unit posted an operating loss of $4.9 billion on revenue of $1 billion, flat year-on-year.

Last month, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company planned capex of $60 billion to $65 billion this year as part of a scheme to broaden its AI infrastructure.