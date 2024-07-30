Enterprise-focused network operator BroadbandOne (BB1) expanded its infrastructure for mobile and IoT services as part of the release of a connectivity option for US businesses which includes a focus on rural areas.

BB1 expanded infrastructure covering frequencies in the 28GHz band, local multipoint distribution service (LMDS) spectrum (which spans the 29GHz to 31GHz range) and 2.5GHz, along with CBRS and LoRaWAN for IoT use cases.

The company stated it is “actively deploying” its network in 19 US states, “with a concentrated focus on tier-2, tier-3 and rural markets”.

At the same time, the company today (30 July) launched BB1 BusinessConnect, a service employing its “extensive” 28GHz spectrum deployed in nine states which offers a range of benefits including faster data rates, lower latency, greater bandwidth and enhanced resiliency.

BB1 CEO Eric Watko said the service uses the “power of mmWave-licensed spectrum” through its telco-as-a-service model, providing businesses with “scalable and secure network” products.

The company focuses on the small-to-medium-sized business sector across industries including manufacturing and healthcare. It stated its significant spectrum holdings are key to providing high-performing private 5G networks and roaming services, along with IoT connectivity.