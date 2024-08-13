US cable company Charter Communications tapped an executive who spearheaded several key Apple marketing campaigns as its SVP and chief creative officer, tasked primarily with evolving its brand.

Simon Cassels (pictured) will handle a shake-up of the operator’s Spectrum brand with an eye to boosting customer awareness and engagement. Also on the job sheet is the positioning of Charter Communications’ residential products and services, along with defining marketing strategies for the business and consumer sectors.

Cassels is credited with overseeing the marketing for the launch of Apple’s iPad along with a long running campaign promoting the camera capabilities of the iPhone during time at the vendor’s dedicated advertising agency TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

He also worked for Amazon’s Ring unit as it was growing into a major home security brand.

Cassels joins Charter Communications from US healthcare company GoodRx.

Charter Communications EVP and CMO Sharon Peters said Cassels brings “a customer-first mindset”, in-keeping with the operator’s strategy to position itself as “more than just a connectivity provider”.

Cassels will lead Charter Communications’ “efforts in establishing a differentiated customer experience”, Peters added.

The incoming executive noted the combination of fixed and wireless services “open up new opportunities for creativity and connection”.

Earlier this year, Charter Communications CEO Chris Winfrey noted the company was “underpenetrated”, after it closed Q1 with 8.3 million mobile lines.