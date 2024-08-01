Nokia agreed a deal with digital services specialist Bounteous x Accolite for the latter to employ its Network as Code platform in a bid to expand 5G industry use cases, including within the healthcare and utilities sectors.

In a statement, Nokia explained the partners will work on developing new applications, initially focusing on healthcare with the aim of creating services such as aiding the tracking of ambulances to speed up emergency response times.

The companies also intend to strengthen online experiences for Bounteous x Accolite’s clients in the enterprise, gaming, financial and telecommunications sectors by increasing product offerings and improving service delivery.

Nokia said its platform will give Bounteous x Accolite network access through a bundle of tools including: Software Development Kits; a sandbox for product testing and simulation, and “code snippets” for new applications.

The vendor’s Network as Code platform brings operators, systems integrators, software developers and hyperscalers together “into a unified ecosystem”, which it claims simplifies network complexity and in turn allows developers “to deploy applications seamlessly across multiple public and private networks”.

This will further expand the API ecosystem Nokia is building with its partners, the vendor said. Nokia has penned agreements for the deployment of its platform with 17 operators and ecosystem partners in Europe, North and South America, and Asia to date.

Sanjeev Kumar, GM Telecom and Media at Bounteous x Accolite, said its deal with Nokia reflects an “ongoing commitment to deliver the best digital experiences to customers through our engineering capabilities and partnership with innovative companies”.

The company provides consulting services on digital transformation spanning marketing and branding strategies for global clients including Hilton, Coca-Cola and Shake Shack.