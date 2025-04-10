Nokia highlighted the benefits of a partnership with Finnish infrastructure provider Digita and event technology specialist CoreGo, after the trio collaborated to enhance connectivity and protected data transmission at a number of large-scale public events.

The companies joined hands two years ago with the aim of ramping payment reliability and connectivity for events using private 5G networks.

Since then, their joint offer has been deployed at numerous sporting events and festivals in Finland and elsewhere in Europe, apparently boosting service for more than 2 million attendees.

Connectivity is provided by Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless product, deployed by Digita to support CoreGo’s point-of-sale and access control systems.

The technology supports critical functions such as ticket validation, payment processing, inventory management and staff communications.

Nokia noted the set-up provides the means for real-time, secure data transmission at high-density venues.

The trio explained the private 5G network facilitated smooth event operations by powering fast and uninterrupted connectivity, seamless transactions, ticketing, and secure access control.

“Event visitors now have secure access to well-connected services from the moment they purchase their ticket to when they depart the venue,” Michael Aspinall, Nokia’s head of sales for Enterprise Campus Edge in Europe said.

The partners also highlighted private 5G’s role in supporting real-time analytics, interactive fan engagement and location-based services.