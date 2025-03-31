Nokia reached an agreement to end a patent dispute with Amazon covering the use of the vendor’s video technologies on the US powerhouse’s streaming services and devices, resolving litigation across three continents.

Nokia stated terms of the agreement, including financial terms, remain confidential.

The Finnish vendor filed suits in the US, India, the UK, Germany and the European Unified Patent Court in November 2023, arguing Amazon used its video technologies portfolio without authorisation.

In retaliation, Amazon accused Nokia of misusing its standard-essential patents by trying to block the use of its products instead of offering fair licences and violating rules which impacted competition.

However, Nokia was handed a favourable decision in February, with a court in Dusseldorf ruling Amazon’s Prime Video service was violating patents owned by the vendor.

Arvin Patel, chief licensing officer New Segments at Nokia, welcomed the agreement with Amazon, while the technology giant is yet to comment.

According to Nokia, it has created almost 5,000 inventions that enable multimedia products and services, investing more than €150 billion in R&D since 2000, including €4.5 billion in 2024 alone.

Nokia has been embroiled in patent rows with a number of companies, including HP, also over the use of its video technologies. Other notable conflicts include face-offs with smartphone players Lenovo and Apple.