Vodafone Group outlined a plan to open a research facility in Spain alongside AST SpaceMobile and the University of Malaga, with the aim of developing seamless switching between connectivity sourced from space and land-based infrastructure.

The facility is being partly funded by the Spanish Space Agency and is set to use open RAN principles.

Vodafone noted an ambition to promote common standards across Europe with the ultimate aim of “fostering a new European ecosystem of combined satellite and earth connectivity solutions” to enable ubiquitous connectivity.

The operator noted third-party technology companies and developers were being invited to take part in the project.

Vodafone’s move is part of an ongoing push to take advantage of satellite infrastructure provided by AST SpaceMobile, a company which it was an early investor in, to cover hard to reach areas.

Last month it conducted what was claimed to be the world’s first video call using satellite connectivity and a smartphone located in an area with no signal by traditional means.

The operator is aiming to launch commercial direct-to-smartphone satellite mobile broadband services in European countries in the next two years.

Vodafone chief network officer Alberto Ripepi said together with its partners in the project it would “will forge partnerships with like-minded organisations to build harmonious space and earth networks to meet Europe’s ambitious targets for ubiquitous digital connectivity.”

The facility is set to open in mid-2025 in Malaga, with the operator set to provide more details on its plans at MWC25 Barcelona next month.