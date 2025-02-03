After completing a 5G modernisation project of its mobile network across Norway, operator Telia sent 70 tonnes of its decommissioned hardware for reuse or recycling.

As part of the upgrade, the company replaced equipment across all base stations, as it became the first provider in the country to establish a nationwide 5G network. Since, Telia partnered with telecoms solutions company TXO to process 12,805 used network parts at their Sweden facility.

The company stated that of the 70 tonnes of repurposed gear, 622 parts were reintegrated into Telia’s own network, 1,723 parts were resold, and more than 8,000 parts were recycled. In addition, nearly 2,000 components were successfully repurposed across 35 countries.

The move aligns with Telia’s wider efforts to achieve its goal of net zero waste by 2030.

Camilla Watz Johannessen, head of sustainability at Telia Norway said to achieve its 2030 goal, “reuse and recycling must be high on the agenda with everything we do”.

Also commenting, Kelsie Raynes, key account director at TXO, pointed out Telia’s sustainability push extends beyond “selling used equipment into the circular economy”.

The company also reuses equipment and purchase refurbished products from TXO, an the approach that allows the operator to “maintain their network in an environmentally friendly way by extending its lifespan while minimising waste”.

Last month, Telia was awarded a platinum medal by sustainability ratings company EcoVadis, recognising its environmental efforts for the third consecutive year, placing it among the top 1 per cent of more than 130,000 companies assessed in 2024.