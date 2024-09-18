Tarana Wireless highlighted fixed wireless access (FWA) traction in the US cable operator sector after conducting a field trial with Cox Communications.

A Cox Communications representative told Mobile World Live it tested Tarana Wireless equipment in licensed and unlicensed spectrum.

“We’re planning to leverage Tarana in otherwise hard to reach areas. We’re not saying much beyond that,” the representative stated.

Cox Communications disclosed in 2023 it was using 6MHz spectrum and Tarana Wireless’ equipment for a trial in the US state of Arizona.

Tarana Wireless offered no detail on when the latest trial with Cox Communications began, stating only the company was the most recent to do so.

It highlighted previous deals including Midco, which is using the company’s FWA technology as part of a government broadband coverage programme in areas with challenging terrain where it is difficult to deploy fibre or legacy FWA platforms.

Tarana Wireless also pointed to a deal with Mediacom Communications announced in April covering the supply of high-speed internet to thousands of unserved homes as part of an FCC rural coverage initiative.

The company claims its next-generation FWA platform overcomes challenges including radio interference cancellation and provides reliable connectivity despite physical obstructions with base node radios capable of providing gigabit data rates to around 1,000 customers located within a few miles.