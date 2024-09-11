T-Mobile US trialled what it pitched as the first wireless emergency alert sent via satellite, claiming a simulated evacuation notice was received by more than 175 Starlink’s direct-to-smartphone low-orbit birds.

In a statement, the operator explained the alert for thehypothetical evacuation notice was sent 217 miles into space to be received by Starlink’s satellites operating as cell towers.

The message was then broadcast to an area impacted by the mock evacuation notice and received by a T-Mobile connected smartphone, the company noted, adding it only took seconds for emergency operators to send the alert via Starlink satellites to users on earth.

T-Mobile claimed the “breakthrough” technology means it will be able to connect 500,000 square miles of lightly populated, uninhabitable or mountainous geographical areas across the country to life-saving emergency alerts.

It pointed to a devastating fire accident in Northern California in 2018 as an example, citing the lack of wireless coverage reportedly led to more than 150,000-acres of land set ablaze and took the lives of many.

CEO Mike Sievert said: “This is one of those days, as the CEO of a wireless company, that makes me pause for a moment and reflect on how technology advancements and the work we’re doing is truly impacting life and death situations.”

The operator added the emergency alert system will also work for users on other networks, including Verizon and AT&T.

T-Mobile is in the process of delivering a satellite-to-smartphone service with Starlink, noting SpaceX launches in the coming month will “further blanket the country with wireless coverage”.