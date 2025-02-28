US-based Skylo Technologies raised $30 million in an oversubscribed funding round following the launch of a direct-to-device (D2D) service on smartphones across Brazil, Australia and New Zealand this month.

The fresh funding brings the total capital raised to $183 million. The round was led by venture capital company NGP Capital.

US-based venture fund Westly Group and previous investors including Intel Capital, BMW i Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund also participated.

A Skylo Technologies representative told Mobile World Live the wholesale provider plans to use the funding to expand its international presence and go-to-market activities.

It plans to double the size of its team from 77 today, the representative said.

Skylo Technologies launched a service earlier this month covering the contiguous US, the states of Alaska and Hawaii, and overseas US territories.

The recent geographic expansion is delivered through a partnership with Viasat.