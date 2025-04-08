Private wireless was noted by Dell’Oro Group as a bright spot in a broader RAN market which continued to be muted in 2024, with the company reporting revenue growth of more than 40 per cent year-on-year.

Dell’Oro Group stated the growth in private wireless revenue was better than it expected and the segment accounted for between 3 per cent and 5 per cent of the broader RAN sector. It forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent to 20 per cent until 2029.

“Private wireless is currently one of the more exciting RAN segments,” VP Stefan Pongratz commented.

The analyst tempered the enthusiasm for private wireless by noting deployments using 5G remain at an early stage, meaning it “will take some time before enterprise spending will move the larger RAN needle”.

But Pongratz was buoyed by the ability for private wireless to rise “above the noise” in 2024.

Dell’Oro Group named Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung as market leaders outside China, with Huawei topping the table for wide-area networks.

The company maintained its outlook the public RAN sector would contract at a CAGR of 1 per cent over its forecast period, but appeared confident in the ability for private wireless to continue outperforming the market.