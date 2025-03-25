UK watchdog Ofcom unveiled a proposal to allow mobile network operators to use existing spectrum for direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services, in a bid to make the technology more widely available.

Ofcom stated it is opening a consultation on ways it could authorise D2D satellite services on standard smartphones using most spectrum bands licensed to UK MNOs below 3GHz.

The regulator first sought feedback on the introduction of D2D in July 2024, and found enabling services could improve connectivity for consumers and businesses, particularly in remote areas.

It also argued D2D would support investment and open new opportunities for operators to use their licensed spectrum holdings “more intensively”.

The latest consultation focuses on three potential approaches to authorising smartphones to communicate with a satellite: launching new licences specifically for the service; offering exemptions; or amending existing permissions, its preferred approach.

It added the conditions of any authorised use would require an operator to partner with satellite service providers and manage the D2D network in a way which does not cause harmful interference to existing spectrum users in the UK and overseas.

Ofcom is seeking feedback on the proposal by 20 May.

Vodafone Group is arguably leading the push from operators in the country around D2D services, most recently partnering with AST SpaceMobile to launch a European satellite company to sell D2D services to other operators.

The pair completed what they claimed was the first video call using a smartphone and satellites in a trial in the UK at the start of 2025.