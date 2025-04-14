Nvidia unveiled plans to produce up to $500 billion-worth of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years through partnerships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor Technology and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL).

Outlining an ambition to design and build factories to produce Nvidia AI supercomputers entirely in the US, the company noted it had commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas so far.

TSMC’s plant in Phoenix, Arizona, has already started production of the company’s latest AI chips, while supercomputer manufacturing in Texas is across facilities with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas.

Production at the latter two plants is expected to “ramp-up in the next 12-15 months”.

It plans to work with Amkor and SPIL on packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

Discussing the quintet of partners involved, Nvidia asserted “these world-leading companies are deepening their partnership with Nvidia, growing their businesses while expanding their global footprint and hardening supply chain resilience”.

It branded its supercomputers as the “engines of a new type of data centre created for the sole purpose of processing artificial intelligence”.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang (pictured) said: “adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

The announcement comes at a time of uncertainty around tariffs on the import of semiconductors and a multitude of other items into the US, and as authorities in the country are trying to push manufacturing in the country.